Guterres Tells Libya New Interim Leader UN Reaffirms Support for Ceasefire Monitoring

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday held a telephone telephone conversation with Lybia's interim Prime Minister during which he expressed the United Nations' support for the ceasefire monitoring efforts and the withdrawal of mercenaries from the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"Early, this rather mid-morning, the Secretary-General spoke by phone with Mohammad Younes Menfi, the president-elect of the Presidency Council of the Libyan National Unity Government, and with Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the Libyan Prime Minister-designate," Dujarric said during e press conference. "The Secretary-General stressed the UN support to Libya's elections, the monitoring of the ceasefire and the need for the withdrawal of foreign forces.

On February 5, the United Nations-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva voted for a new temporary executive that will be in charge until a national general election in held on December 24.

Last December, Guterres proposed that the UN Security Council establish a mechanism in Libya to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire. Responding to the request, the UN Security Council told Guterres to swiftly form and deploy such a team.

Following UN-facilitated talks held in October in Geneva, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement.