UrduPoint.com

Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:36 PM

Guterres Tells Sputnik UN Must Engage With Taliban

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik he believed the United Nations must engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) following its takeover of Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Sputnik he believed the United Nations must engage with the Taliban (banned in Russia) following its takeover of Afghanistan.

"It is my belief that the UN must engage with the Taliban and the UN must play a very important role in support of the Afghan people in this difficult moment and mobilize the international community for effective humanitarian support to the Afghans. They have suffered too much," Guterres said.

The Taliban intensified its offensive against Afghan government forces early last month and entered Kabul on August 15.

On August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, bringing an end to the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. On September 6, the Taliban stated that it had gained control of Panjshir, the last of 34 Afghan provinces not under their control.

The next day, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia August September Government Airport

Recent Stories

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

44 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

59 minutes ago
 UN Chief Tells Sputnik Meeting With Lavrov on Side ..

UN Chief Tells Sputnik Meeting With Lavrov on Sidelines of UNGA Already Schedule ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Chief Tells Sputnik He Expects to Meet With Bid ..

UN Chief Tells Sputnik He Expects to Meet With Biden at UNGA on Monday

8 minutes ago
 Business outsourcing facility to be setup in Abbat ..

Business outsourcing facility to be setup in Abbattabad soon

8 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till Oct 14

Court adjourns Lok Virsa reference till Oct 14

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.