UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Thanks New York For Including UN Staff, Diplomats In COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

Guterres Thanks New York for Including UN Staff, Diplomats in COVID-19 Vaccination Program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed on Friday his gratitude to New York for including the UN staff and diplomats in the coronavirus vaccination program.

On Thursday, Guterres received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York.

"I am very thankful to the City of New York for including @UN staff and diplomats in their #COVID19 vaccination programme. Solidarity is crucial in our global fight against the pandemic," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 101.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.19 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World United Nations Twitter New York March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

11 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

9 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

9 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.