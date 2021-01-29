Guterres Thanks New York for Including UN Staff, Diplomats in COVID-19 Vaccination Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed on Friday his gratitude to New York for including the UN staff and diplomats in the coronavirus vaccination program.

On Thursday, Guterres received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York.

"I am very thankful to the City of New York for including @UN staff and diplomats in their #COVID19 vaccination programme. Solidarity is crucial in our global fight against the pandemic," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 101.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.19 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.