Guterres Thanks US For Cooperation On Sudan In Meeting With Blinken
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 08:14 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday thanked the United States for its cooperation on Sudan, including for providing unmanned aerial vehicle overwatch of a UN convoy relocating from Khartoum.
"I wanted to particularly express my gratitude and appreciation for cooperation we have had recently on Sudan," Guterres said at a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.
He mentioned joint efforts to try to broker a ceasefire in Sudan and thanked the US for its support during the operation to relocate members of UN staff and non-governmental organizations from Khartoum to Port Sudan.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it had provided unmanned aerial vehicle overwatch of the UN convoy.