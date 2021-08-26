Guterres To Convene P5 UNSC Meeting On Afghanistan On Monday - Source
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the permanent representatives of the five permanent UN Security Council members (P5) on Monday to discuss latest developments in Afghanistan, a UN diplomat told RIA Novosti.
"SG [Guterres] is looking to convene a P5 PR meeting on Monday," the source said.
At least three blasts occurred at Kabul airport on Thursday evening. The toll of casualties counts dozens killed and hundreds injured.