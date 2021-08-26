Guterres to Convene P5 UNSC Meeting on Afghanistan on Monday - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with the permanent representatives of the five permanent UN Security Council members (P5) on Monday to discuss latest developments in Afghanistan, a UN diplomat told RIA Novosti.

"SG [Guterres] is looking to convene a P5 PR meeting on Monday," the source said.

At least three blasts occurred at Kabul airport on Thursday evening. The toll of casualties counts dozens killed and hundreds injured.