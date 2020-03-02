Guterres to Discuss Smooth Transition With Resigning UN Libya Envoy Salame - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about his decision to resign and will be discussing ways to make a smooth transition, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Salame said via Twitter that he decided to resign for health reasons.

"The Secretary General has received a message from Mr. Salame, expressing his attention to leave his post, a special representative for Libya," Dujarric said. "The Secretary General will be discussing with Mr. Salame the way to ensure a smooth transition.

Dujarric said that Guterres has always had full confidence in Salame's efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Libya.