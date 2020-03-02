UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres To Discuss Smooth Transition With Resigning UN Libya Envoy Salame - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Guterres to Discuss Smooth Transition With Resigning UN Libya Envoy Salame - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) UN Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salame has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about his decision to resign and will be discussing ways to make a smooth transition, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Salame said via Twitter that he decided to resign for health reasons.

"The Secretary General has received a message from Mr. Salame, expressing his attention to leave his post, a special representative for Libya," Dujarric said. "The Secretary General will be discussing with Mr. Salame the way to ensure a smooth transition.

Dujarric said that Guterres has always had full confidence in Salame's efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Libya.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Twitter Libya Post From

Recent Stories

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince partially amends bylaw on licen ..

52 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler highlights key role of cultural ins ..

52 minutes ago

Morocco busts Daesh-affiliated terror cell

52 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi-based banks secure AED40.3 bn in net inc ..

1 hour ago

UN Conducts Mission in Syria's Idlib, Says 'All Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.