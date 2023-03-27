The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast.

"If there is a resolution and the Security Council asking the Secretary-General to do something, the Secretary-General does that thing," Dujarric told a briefing.

The draft, which calls for the establishment of a UN-led commission, as well as for the UN member states, including those conducting their relevant national investigations to cooperate with the Commission, will be voted on Monday afternoon.