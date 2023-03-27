UrduPoint.com

Guterres To Fulfill Request Of UNSC Amid Vote On Russia's Draft Resolution - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 10:04 PM

Guterres to Fulfill Request of UNSC Amid Vote on Russia's Draft Resolution - Spokesperson

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will always fulfill requests of the Security Council, the UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday ahead of the vote on Russia's draft resolution asking Guterres to investigate the Nord Stream blast.

"If there is a resolution and the Security Council asking the Secretary-General to do something, the Secretary-General does that thing," Dujarric told a briefing.

The draft, which calls for the establishment of a UN-led commission, as well as for the UN member states, including those conducting their relevant national investigations to cooperate with the Commission, will be voted on Monday afternoon.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Vote Nord

Recent Stories

Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

Met office predicts more rains for next 4 days

59 seconds ago
 One dead in Kenya as fresh opposition protests tur ..

One dead in Kenya as fresh opposition protests turn violent

1 minute ago
 'No Change' in US Footprint in Syria as Result of ..

'No Change' in US Footprint in Syria as Result of Attacks on US Bases - White Ho ..

1 minute ago
 US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in ..

US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine - Kirby

9 minutes ago
 133 new corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NI ..

133 new corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan pavilion at Brussels festival attracts vi ..

Pakistan pavilion at Brussels festival attracts visitors

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.