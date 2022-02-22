Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make a statement at around 5:30 p.m. EST (22:30 GMT) on Tuesday after canceling his trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and rushing back to New York over the escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make a statement at around 5:30 p.m. EST (22:30 GMT) on Tuesday after canceling his trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and rushing back to New York over the escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is somewhere over the Atlantic, he will be landing back shortly in New York. I expect him to speak to you around 5:30 or so at the Security Council stakeout," Dujarric said in a press briefing.