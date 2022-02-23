Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will make a statement at around 5:30 p.m. EST (22:30 GMT) on Tuesday after canceling his trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and returning to New York due to the escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

"The Secretary-General is somewhere over the Atlantic, he will be landing back shortly in New York. I expect him to speak to you around 5:30 or so at the Security Council stakeout," Dujarric said in a press briefing.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

Following the announcement, Guterres said Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the republics is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and is inconsistent with the principles of the UN Charter.

Later on Monday, the UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting at 9:00 p.m. (EDT) on the situation in eastern Ukraine.

Russia's decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened amid the interference by the United States and its allies. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.