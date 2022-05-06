- Home
- Guterres to Meet Austrian President, Other Officials in Visit to Vienna to Begin Wednesday
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 09:37 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will meet with the Austrian president and other government officials during his visit to Vienna that will begin on May 11, his spokesman said on Friday.
"On Wednesday, May 11, the Secretary General starts an official bilateral visit to Austria ... In the Austrian capital, Mr. Guterrres will have a meeting with President Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg," Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.