Guterres to Meet Trump If He Comes to UN General Assembly In-Person - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet US President Donald Trump in-person if the latter comes to the UN General Assembly next week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press release on Monday.

"Of course the Secretary-General will have a bilateral [meeting] if the President of the United States comes," Dujarric said when asked whether the two officials will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations high-level week.

However, Dujarric said he has no information on whether Trump will deliver his message to the UN General Assembly in-person or virtually.

Dujarric also said that later in the day, Guterres would write to Trump to express his condolences for the loss of life in the wildfires in California, Oregon, Washington and other US states.

The General Debate week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly will start on September 22. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the event will mostly be held virtually, with world leaders submitting their pre-recorded messages in advance, instead of delivering them in-person at the United Nations headquarters in New York.