UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres To Meet Trump If He Comes To UN General Assembly In-Person - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 57 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:51 PM

Guterres to Meet Trump If He Comes to UN General Assembly In-Person - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet US President Donald Trump in-person if the latter comes to the UN General Assembly next week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet US President Donald Trump in-person if the latter comes to the UN General Assembly next week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press release on Monday.

"Of course the Secretary-General will have a bilateral [meeting] if the President of the United States comes," Dujarric said when asked whether the two officials will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations high-level week.

However, Dujarric said he has no information on whether Trump will deliver his message to the UN General Assembly in-person or virtually.

Dujarric also said that later in the day, Guterres would write to Trump to express his condolences for the loss of life in the wildfires in California, Oregon, Washington and other US states.

The General Debate week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly will start on September 22. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the event will mostly be held virtually, with world leaders submitting their pre-recorded messages in advance, instead of delivering them in-person at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Washington Trump New York United States September Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

25 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

25 minutes ago

UAE chairs 29th virtual meeting of GCC Civil Defen ..

48 minutes ago

Russia, Belarus to Hold Joint Military Drills - Kr ..

56 minutes ago

Russia's Tu-160 Missile Carriers Flew Over Norther ..

56 minutes ago

Nearly 9 of 10 Non-Republican Voters Say Trump Mak ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.