Guterres To Meet With Erdogan In Ankara On Monday - United Nations

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 06:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit the Turkish capital on Monday, April 25, and is expected to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the UN press service informs.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on 25 April, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the United Nations said in a Saturday release.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General announced that the United Nations had confirmed the upcoming visit of Antonio Guterres to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Kremlin has also confirmed the UN Secretary-General's visit, saying Putin and Lavrov will receive Guterres for talks on April 26.

On Thursday, April 28, Guterres is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in Kiev.

