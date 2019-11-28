Guterres to Present Report on Implementation of UN Resolution on JCPOA Dec 12 - Moscow

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will present his report on the implementation of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on December 12 in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will present his report on the implementation of the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231 on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on December 12 in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"There are plans to study the new report of the UN secretary-general on December 12 in New York. The report will focus on the implementation of the Security Council's Resolution 2231. I will remind you that exactly this resolution has endorsed the JCPOA," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Moscow hopes that the UN will present balanced and objective assessments promoting stabilization, Zakharova added.