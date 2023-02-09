UrduPoint.com

Guterres To Send UN Emergency Relief Chief Griffiths To Quake-Hit Turkey - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Guterres to Send UN Emergency Relief Chief Griffiths to Quake-Hit Turkey - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will send his emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths to Turkey to assess the country's needs as it recovers from a deadly earthquake that hit earlier this week, a UN source told Sputnik.

"UN Secretary General is sending his emergency relief chief Martin Griffiths to quake-hit Turkiye," the source said.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on February 6 by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 12,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance to both countries.

