Guterres, UN Staff in New York Will Rely on National Authorities for Vaccine - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will rely on New York City health authorities to receive the coronavirus vaccine, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We plan to follow the protocols of our host city, of our host state," Dujarric said. "The staff that works in large duty stations like New York or Geneva or Vienna will rely on national health authorities for the vaccine."

Dujarric said that Guterres, 71, and other senior UN officials based in New York City will receive the vaccine when it is available for distribution to people of their age group.

According to New York's vaccine distribution plan, people aged 65 to 74 will be vaccinated during the third phase, which will likely begin in March-April.

Currently, the city is vaccinating health care workers and nursing homes residents, and in mid-January will proceed with the second phase targeting education workers, first responders and people aged 75 and older.

Dujarric also said that the UN chief has no objections to receiving the coronavirus vaccine publicly.

During a speech at the UN General Assembly in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered all UN employees to receive the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus free of charge.