Guterres ‘unequivocally' Slams Continued Gaza Deaths, As UN Rights Office Raises Alarm
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 10:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday condemned the “continued and widespread” loss of life across Gaza, including Israeli strikes on a residential block in Beit Lahiya on Saturday which killed dozens, according to the Gazan health ministry.
“Civilians must be respected and protected at all times” and the UN chief “remains deeply alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating situation for civilians in northern Gaza, including mass displacement and the lack of essentials for survival,” said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq, briefing reporters in New York.
Guterres called for immediate and unhindered access for humanitarian and rescue teams to allow them to continue their lifesaving work.
“The recent attacks that have hit hospitals in North Gaza are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis and placing the lives of tens of thousands at grave risk,”Farhan Haq dded, calling for protecting patients and medical staff.
“The violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza by all parties to this conflict are unacceptable. Accountability for any international crimes that have been committed by any party is essential,” the spokesperson said, adding that the Secretary-General reiterates his calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages in Gaza.
The UN human rights office, OHCHR, earlier expressed growing alarm over Israel’s military operations in northern Gaza, saying that life has become “impossible” for civilians trapped in the north amid repeated orders to move and severely limited access to essential humanitarian supplies.
The dire situation has left many on the brink of starvation, OHCHR said on Sunday.
“While the Israeli military has demanded that all civilians leave north Gaza, it has continued to relentlessly bomb and attack the area, especially in and around Jabalya Camp.
These attacks have made it extremely dangerous for civilians to flee.”
It also reported fears among Palestinians that leaving could mean they will never be allowed to return to their homes.
The suffering has deepened further as hospitals struggle with critical shortages of fuel and medical supplies, and rescue teams report being blocked or attacked while attempting lifesaving operations.
“Hospitals have been hit and are left without power while injured people are left without care,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said on social media.
“Denying and weaponizing humanitarian assistance to achieve military purposes is a sign of how low the moral compass is…no one should beg to assist or to be assisted,” he added.
UN relief coordination office, OCHA, urged Israeli authorities to allow immediate access to rescue dozens still trapped under rubble.
“Every minute counts…previously, delayed approvals resulted in rescue teams only recovering dead bodies,” it said in a post on X.
The UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process also condemned the continuing attacks.
“The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis,” Tor Wennesland said in a statement on Sunday.
He called for the immediate end of the war, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and an end to forced displacement. He emphasized the need to protect civilians and allow unimpeded humanitarian aid.
“The path ahead will require courage, political will and renewed dialogue. We owe it to the families suffering in Gaza and Israel. The war must stop now.”
