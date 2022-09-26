UrduPoint.com

Guterres Urges All Nations To Work On Eliminating Nuclear Threat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Guterres Urges All Nations to Work on Eliminating Nuclear Threat

The world needs a new vision for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and all countries should work on eliminating the nuclear threat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The world needs a new vision for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and all countries should work on eliminating the nuclear threat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

The United Nations observes September 26 as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

"I urge all States to use every avenue of dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce risk and eliminate the nuclear threat. More broadly, we also need a new vision for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation," Guterres said in a statement.

He stressed that nuclear weapons are the most destructive power ever created.

"Their elimination would be the greatest gift we could bestow on future generations," the UN chief added.

The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which was adopted by the United Nations in July 2017 and came into force in January 2021, prohibits the development, testing, production, stockpiling, use, transfer, and the threat of use of nuclear weapons.

