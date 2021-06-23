Guterres Urges Berlin Conference Participants to Back $189Mln Libya Humanitarian Aid Plan

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:33 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged participants of the Berlin conference on Libya to support the humanitarian response plan requesting $189 million for the most vulnerable residents of the North African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged participants of the Berlin conference on Libya to support the humanitarian response plan requesting $189 million for the most vulnerable residents of the North African country.

"I urge the interim executive authority to provide support, including financial resources, to the High National Electoral Commission ... I urge Member States to support the humanitarian response plan requesting $189 million to support the most vulnerable, which is just 21 percent funded," Guterres said at the conference.

The UN chief also called on the Libyan government to "urgently take all necessary measures to protect detainees from violence and ensure accountability for perpetrators of human rights violations."

