Guterres Urges DRC to Swiftly Probe Attack on UN Joint Mission, Killing of Italian Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to swiftly investigate the attack in which the Italian ambassador to that country and two other people were killed earlier on Monday.

"The Secretary-General calls on the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to investigate swiftly this heinous targeting of a United Nations joint field mission and to bring the perpetrators to justice," Dujarric said.