Guterres Urges Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan to Reach Agreement on Renaissance Dam - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to take concrete action to finalize an agreement on the long-lasting Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, African Union (AU) Chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the leaders of the three countries would hold the next round of talks on the issue on Tuesday under the auspices of the AU.

"The Secretary-General's position is one of supporting the ongoing efforts of Ramaphosa, who is encouraging the parties to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General calls on all concerned countries to take concrete steps to finalize an agreement in the spirit of goodwill consensus and compromise."

The spokesman added that the GERD could become an instrument of cooperation and partnership between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan as they aim towards a peaceful and prosperous future.

Ethiopia has long been deadlocked in the Nile dam dispute with Sudan and Egypt, which fear that Addis Ababa's mega hydroelectric project would slash their access to water. The talks between the three countries are being brokered by the AU.

The latest round of negotiations was held on September 14 and ended with no deal.