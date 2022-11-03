UrduPoint.com

Guterres Urges Grain Deal Extension, Says 10Mln Tonnes Shipped In Just 3 Months

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties to the grain deal to focus on extending it after Russia resumed its participation in the agreement, while expressing satisfaction at the shipment of 10 million metric tonnes of grain through the Black Sea corridor in just three months.

"Now that the initiative has fully resumed, I appeal to all parties to concentrate efforts in two areas. First, to renewal and full implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. Second, to removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," Guterres said at a press stakeout.

The UN chief noted that the grain initiative has hit a new milestone.

"As of today, ten million metric tonnes of grain have been shipped through the Black Sea corridor.

It has taken just three months to reach this milestone. It is time for an historic climate pact between developed and emerging economies. At COP27, I look forward to launching an initiative to ensure every person on earth is protected by an early warning system within five years," he said.

The grain deal expires on November 19. On Thursday, the Kremlin said Russia has not committed to extending the deal, and is yet to assess its effectiveness. Moscow has repeatedly said the agreement is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries, while sanctions continue hindering Russia's grain and fertilizer exports even though the deal is supposed to guarantee their free flow to global markets.

