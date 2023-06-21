UrduPoint.com

Guterres Urges Grain Deal Parties To Accelerate Operations, Salvage Agreement

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on parties to the Black Sea grain deal to adhere to the agreement and ease the flow of ships from Ukrainian ports, spokesperson Stephan Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General calls on the parties to accelerate operations and urges them to do their utmost to ensure the continuation of this vital agreement, which is up for renewal on 17 July," the statement said.

Guterres is disappointed by the slowing pace of inspections and the exclusion of the port of Yuzhny/Pivdennyi from the grain deal, which led to a drop in foodstuff supply to world markets, it added.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would block the extension of the deal if its concerns about the implementation of clauses on Russian agricultural exports were not addressed.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Moscow believes that the deal will be terminated on July 18. At the same time, Russia does not exclude new face-to-face contacts with the UN on the grain deal, the diplomat added.

