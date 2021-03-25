UrduPoint.com
Guterres Urges North Korea To Resume Contacts For Settlement On Korean Peninsula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls on North Korea to resume interaction with the parties to resolve the situation on the Korean Peninsula, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik, commenting on the recent launches of North Korean missiles

"The Secretary-General is concerned by the latest developments on the Korean Peninsula. He reiterates the need for the DPRK to renew its diplomatic engagement with the parties concerned and to work for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Haq said.

Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, he added.

