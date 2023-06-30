Guterres Urges Parties in Mali to Respect Ceasefire After UN Mission Withdraws - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on all parties in Mali to respect the ceasefire as the United Nations mission withdraws from the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General takes note of resolution 2690 by which the Security Council decided to terminate the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) as of 30 June 2023 and directing its drawdown by 31 December 2023, following the request of the transitional Government of Mali," the statement said. "(Guterres) urges all the signatory parties to continue honoring the ceasefire as MINUSMA withdraws."