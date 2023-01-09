UrduPoint.com

Guterres Urges UNSC Members To Continue Supporting Humanitarian Efforts In Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for investing more in early recovery projects in Syria, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"The Secretary-General takes note of today's decision by the Security Council to confirm the extension of its authorization for UN cross-border humanitarian operations, which remain an indispensable lifeline for 4.1 million people in north-west Syria," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General urges Security Council members and others to continue supporting humanitarian partners' efforts to deliver assistance to those who need it throughout Syria."

Dujarric said the United Nations is committed to pursuing all avenues to providing aid and protection in Syria through the safest and most direct and efficient routes.

"The decision to confirm the extension of that authorization for an additional six months comes as humanitarian needs have reached the highest levels since the start of the conflict in 2011, with people in Syria grappling with a harsh winter and a cholera outbreak," Dujarric added.

The UN Security Council members have long been divided on Syria, with Russia and China seeking to reduce external interference in the country while Western states prefer to keep the existing United Nations-approved channel for providing aid to enter Syria.

