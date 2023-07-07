Guterres Urges UNSC to Create Conditions for Deployment of Multinational Force to Haiti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all Security Council members and other involved countries to create an environment for deployment of multinational forces to help the Haitian Police.

"I appeal to members of the Security Council and all relevant potential contributing countries to act now to create the conditions for the deployment of a multinational force to assist the Haitian National Police," Guterres told the press.

The government of Haiti requested this help back in October and so did many Haitian citizens, he added.

On Thursday afternoon, the UN Security Council members are also expected to discuss the dire humanitarian situation.

The Haitian government requested specialized armed forces in letters dated 7 October 2022 and 7 June to enhance security help in Haiti, as it struggles to deal with violent gangs.