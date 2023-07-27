Open Menu

Guterres Urges World Leaders To Take Prompt Action To Combat 'Global Boiling'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Guterres Urges World Leaders to Take Prompt Action to Combat 'Global Boiling'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for urgent action to address climate change in the wake of a new era of "global boiling."

"The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable ... Leaders must lead," Guterres said at a press stakeout.

The world can still limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but immediate action is needed, he added.

According to the latest report from the World Meteorological Organization and the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record and the month is on track to be the hottest July and the hottest month on record.

The document also states that the temperatures are due to heatwaves in large parts of North America, Asia and Europe, which brought wildfires in countries including Canada and Greece, and impacted people's health, the environment and economies.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe Canada Lead Greece July From Asia

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on ..

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

4 minutes ago
 LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

17 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Bus ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Business Council to boost bilater ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bi ..

Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

18 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Coo ..

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Cooperation to attract Chinese Au ..

18 minutes ago
Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 b ..

Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 billion for first half of 2023

18 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afri ..

Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi for standing with PTI chief

26 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

58 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

1 hour ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

1 hour ago

More Stories From World