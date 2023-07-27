Guterres Urges World Leaders to Take Prompt Action to Combat 'Global Boiling'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for urgent action to address climate change in the wake of a new era of "global boiling."

"The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived. The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable ... Leaders must lead," Guterres said at a press stakeout.

The world can still limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but immediate action is needed, he added.

According to the latest report from the World Meteorological Organization and the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the first three weeks of July have been the warmest three-week period on record and the month is on track to be the hottest July and the hottest month on record.

The document also states that the temperatures are due to heatwaves in large parts of North America, Asia and Europe, which brought wildfires in countries including Canada and Greece, and impacted people's health, the environment and economies.