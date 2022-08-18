Guterres Visits University of Lviv Ahead of Talks With Zelenskyy, Erdogan

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the National University of Lviv on Thursday, ahead of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I was delighted to accept the invitation of the director of this faculty of international relations of the very old and very respected (National) University of Lviv," Guterres told reporters.

He noted that the university has made very important contributions to the Charter of the United Nations.

"One of the members was part of the drafting of the charter and its values were discussed here.

Also in research about the Holocaust, and in contributions in relation to several very important aspects of the analysis of violations of human rights and genocide," he said.

After visiting Lviv, Guterres will head to Odesa, one of the three ports from which Ukraine exports grain under the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On Saturday, Guterres will visit the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul. The JCC is in charge of overseeing the shipments of Ukrainian grain via the country's Black Sea ports. Guterres is expected to meet with Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish representatives at the JCC.