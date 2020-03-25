Guterres Warns COVID-19 May Mutate in Fragile Countries If UN Response Plan Not Funded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday warned that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) could mutate in developing countries if adequate financial support to combat the pandemic is not ensured

"[It is] very important to make sure that ... financial support to developing countries ... keeps health systems being put in a way that they can respond to this challenge," Guterres said. "The worst thing that could happen is to suppress the disease in the developed countries but let it spread like fire in the developing world, where then millions of transmissions will take place, millions of people will die, and the risk of mutation would be there.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations launched a $2 billion global humanitarian appeal focused on assisting developing countries in responding to the COVID-19 outbreaks.

The plan will address the effects of the pandemic across the regions of South America, Africa, the middle East and Asia that are already challenged by humanitarian crises.