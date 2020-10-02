Guterres Welcomes Announcement on UN-led Israeli-Lebanese Border Talks - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the fact that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to launch direct negotiations to resolve their maritime border dispute under the UN auspices, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that Washington will provide mediation efforts in the talks between the two nations that will take place "soon" in the Lebanese city of Naquora.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcements of an agreement to launch talks on the delineation of land and maritime boundaries between Lebanon and Israel, to be hosted by the United Nations at the premises of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura," Dujarric said on Thursday.

Guterres also acknowledged the "sustained" efforts led by the United States to facilitate the agreement, the spokesman added.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said Israel and Lebanon can start direct negotiations after the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, which lasts this year until October 9.