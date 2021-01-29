(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement by the administration of US President Joe Biden to restore funding to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Earlier on Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Biden signed a memorandum revoking the so-called Mexico City Policy that prohibits Federal funds to aid non-governmental groups promoting abortion as a method of family planning. Pursuant to the decision, Washington said it will contribute $32.5 million in 2021 million to support the work of UNFPA.

"I welcome the announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration to restore funding to the UN Population Fund," Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.

"The decision will transform and save women's and girls' lives across the world."

The UN chief also hailed Biden's announcement to rescind the Mexico City Policy, introduced by the former administration of President Donald Trump, saying that the policy had led to the defending of reproductive health services globally, along with broader health services in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guterres added that these decisions send a powerful message to women across the globe that their rights matter.

In 2017, the Trump administration decided to halt funding for the UNFPA, saying that the agency supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization in China.