Guterres Welcomes Extension Of Truce In Yemen

Published June 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The United Nations welcomes the agreement to extend the truce in Yemen, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"I welcome the agreement by the Government of Yemen and the Houthis to renew the truce in Yemen for an additional two months under the same terms as the original agreement," Guterres said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced the truce extension. The renewed agreement was extended under the same conditions as the original document, which came into effect on April 2.

"The truce has also enabled the parties to meet directly under UN auspices to commence negotiations for the reopening of roads in Taiz and other governorates and the implementation of nationwide military de-escalation mechanisms.

I strongly urge the parties to complete the full implementation of the terms of the truce without delay in order to uphold the interests of all Yemenis, who continue to suffer from one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world," Guterres stated.

The past two months under the truce have seen significantly lower civilian casualties, an increase in fuel deliveries through Hudaydah port while Sanaa International Airport has seen first commercial flights after almost six years of closure.

