Guterres Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Release of Detainees, Urges Sides to Continue Dialogue

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Sunday the simultaneous release of detainees agreed by Moscow and Kiev, expressing hope that both sides would continue to hold a constructive dialogue in the future, UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric said.

"[Guterres] hopes that this important humanitarian act could serve as a positive step towards strengthening confidence among all, enabling regular and constructive dialogue at all levels with a view to paving the way to an eventual settlement of the conflict in Eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

The Secretary-General also urged all relevant parties to take further measures to promote ongoing peace efforts being made by the Normandy Four, the Trilateral Contact Group, the OSCE and others.

The measures include that sides ensure a durable ceasefire and enable progress in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

On Friday, Ukrainian lawyer Valentin Rybin said on Facebook that Zelenskyy had pardoned people, whose simultaneous release was discussed by Kiev and Moscow. According to the lawyer, they were being brought to the agreed place for release.