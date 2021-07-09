UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Welcomes UNSC Decision To Extend UN Mechanism For Syria Aid - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:31 PM

Guterres Welcomes UNSC Decision to Extend UN Mechanism for Syria Aid - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of the resolution reauthorizing cross-border aid deliveries into northwestern Syrian through the crossing from Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of the resolution reauthorizing cross-border aid deliveries into northwestern Syrian through the crossing from Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

The resolution, drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, was adopted unanimously, allowing cross-border aid to flow into Syria for six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the Security Council's decision to extend the UN cross-border mechanism in northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing," Dujarric said. "Cross-border humanitarian assistance remains a lifeline for millions of people in the area and beyond.

"

The spokesman pointed out that needs continue to outgrow the response in Syria, and Guterres has stressed to the Council that additional crossings could do more to help the United Nations assist over 3.4 million people in need.

Dujarric also added the United Nations continues to try to increase cross-line deliveries from within the country.

"The UN continues to engage with all parties to also facilitate cross-line convoys. They are critical for the expansion of the overall response as humanitarian needs continue to grow," Dujarric said.

He further reiterated Guterres's call on all parties in Syria to ensure humanitarian access to all people in need under international law.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Norway Ireland United States Turkish Lira July Border All From Million

Recent Stories

SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to discuss peace, re ..

30 seconds ago

Bushra Rind for accelerating vaccination process a ..

32 seconds ago

Sprint ace Cavendish equals Merckx Tour de France ..

34 seconds ago

Mark Cavendish factfile

37 seconds ago

Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozamb ..

7 minutes ago

US Envoy Says UNSC Syria Resolution Adoption an Im ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.