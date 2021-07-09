Guterres Welcomes UNSC Decision to Extend UN Mechanism for Syria Aid - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the UN Security Council's adoption of the resolution reauthorizing cross-border aid deliveries into northwestern Syrian through the crossing from Turkey, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

The resolution, drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, was adopted unanimously, allowing cross-border aid to flow into Syria for six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the Security Council's decision to extend the UN cross-border mechanism in northwest Syria via the Bab al-Hawa border crossing," Dujarric said. "Cross-border humanitarian assistance remains a lifeline for millions of people in the area and beyond.

The spokesman pointed out that needs continue to outgrow the response in Syria, and Guterres has stressed to the Council that additional crossings could do more to help the United Nations assist over 3.4 million people in need.

Dujarric also added the United Nations continues to try to increase cross-line deliveries from within the country.

"The UN continues to engage with all parties to also facilitate cross-line convoys. They are critical for the expansion of the overall response as humanitarian needs continue to grow," Dujarric said.

He further reiterated Guterres's call on all parties in Syria to ensure humanitarian access to all people in need under international law.