Guterres Welcomes US Move to Re-Engage With UN Human Rights Council - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision by US President Joe Biden to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) almost three years after former President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal from the body, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Biden ordered the State Department earlier on Monday to immediately re-engage with HRC as an observer, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the decision of the United States of America to re-engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council," Dujarric said.

The United Nations looked forward to hearing the "crucial voice" of the United States across the work of the Council, Dujarric added.

In July 2018, former Presidetn Donald Trump exited the United States from the HRC citing the body's bias against Israel. By withdrawing from the HRC, the United States also gave up its three-year term that allowed Washington the right to exercise its vote in the UN body.