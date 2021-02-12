UrduPoint.com
Guterres Welcomes US Return To Paris Deal, Re-Engagement With WHO, UN Human Rights Council

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Guterres Welcomes US Return to Paris Deal, Re-Engagement With WHO, UN Human Rights Council

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and expressed satisfaction with the US decision to return to the Paris climate agreement as well as re-engage with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Human Rights Council, a spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said.

On late Thursday, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said that Guterres and Blinken had held the conversation to reaffirm their commitment to the political process in Syria as well as to discuss the joint efforts on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the critically important and strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations in building multilateral responses to pressing global challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate emergency, multiple peace and security crises and the increasing threats all pose to human rights.

The Secretary-General particularly welcomed the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement, re-engagement with the World Health Organization and the UN Human Rights Council," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on late Thursday.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen.

