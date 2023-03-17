UrduPoint.com

Guterres Will Speak To 'Whomever He Needs To' In Advancing UN Issues - Spokesman

Guterres Will Speak to 'Whomever He Needs To' in Advancing UN Issues - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak to whomever he needs to in order to advance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, in order to advance issues on his agenda, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak to whomever he needs to in order to advance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, in order to advance issues on his agenda, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary General will speak to whomever he needs to speak to advance the issues that are on their desk," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Friday.

