Guterres, Zelenskyy Discuss Humanitarian Corridors, Food Security - President's Office

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the prospects of organizing humanitarian corridors, particularly from Mariupol, and the threat to global food security during their meeting in Kiev, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Sybiha said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the UN chief met with Zelenskyy in Kiev. Prior to this visit, Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

"(We) had substantive dialogue on the possibilities of UN organizing humanitarian corridors, first of all, from Mariupol. And we hope that thanks to the personal involvement of the Secretary General, everything will be completed.

Food security was also one of the key issues, because the world will actually face the risk of hunger and political destabilization should the supply of necessary products from Ukraine be cut off," Sybiha told Ukrainian tv channel Rada.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.

