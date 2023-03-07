Guterres, Zelenskyy to Discuss Grain Deal Extension in Kiev on Wednesday - Office

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the Black Sea grain deal, according to a statement from his office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the Black Sea grain deal, according to a statement from his office.

"The Secretary-General has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine. On Wednesday morning he will meet President Volodymir Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the statement.