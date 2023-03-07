UrduPoint.com

Guterres, Zelenskyy To Discuss Grain Deal Extension In Kiev On Wednesday - Office

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Guterres, Zelenskyy to Discuss Grain Deal Extension in Kiev on Wednesday - Office

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the Black Sea grain deal, according to a statement from his office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the Black Sea grain deal, according to a statement from his office.

"The Secretary-General has just arrived in Poland on his way to Ukraine. On Wednesday morning he will meet President Volodymir Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Kiev Poland All From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

13 minutes ago
 Red Cross May Face $750Mln Budget Deficit Amid Ukr ..

Red Cross May Face $750Mln Budget Deficit Amid Ukraine Conflict - Director Gener ..

7 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yo ..

Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yousaf Naseem on retirement

7 minutes ago
 British Council celebrates Int'l Women's Day

British Council celebrates Int'l Women's Day

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.197,300 per tola

Gold prices dip by Rs.700 to Rs.197,300 per tola

7 minutes ago
 S.African economy sinks below pre-pandemic levels

S.African economy sinks below pre-pandemic levels

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.