UrduPoint.com

Guterres's Grain Deal Proposals Under Consideration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The ideas on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, formulated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are being considered and worked out in an interdepartmental format, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"We can say that some new ideas are contained in the proposals that the UN Secretary General formulated and submitted through the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation (Sergey Lavrov) for consideration to Russian President Vladimir Putin," Vershinin told reporters.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal had been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered.

"And we have already said several times that these proposals are being considered and worked out in an interdepartmental format," Vershinin said.

