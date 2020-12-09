Guy Parmelin Becomes President of Switzerland for 2021

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Swiss Vice President Guy Parmelin, who also heads the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research (EAER), was officially elected the president of Switzerland for 2021.

On Wednesday, two chambers of the Swiss Parliament, the National Council and the Council of State, voted for Parmelin. The voting was a formality, since a new president is usually the person who previously served as a vice president of the country.

Parmelin received 188 votes out of 202 valid votes, according to a message on the website of the Parliament.

The message also says that Ignazio Cassis, the foreign minister of Switzerland, will become vice president in 2021.

In 2016, Parmelin took over as head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, a position he held until 2018. From 2019 he became the head of the EAER.

The president of Switzerland is elected by the seven-member Federal Assembly, the country's executive branch, for one year.