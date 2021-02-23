Guyana's health ministry has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Guyana's health ministry has authorized Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Tuesday.

"Countries of South America continue to demonstrate strong interest in Sputnik V and today we announce the registration of the vaccine in Guyana. Overall it is now approved in 33 countries making an important contribution to the global fight against the pandemic," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

According to the RDIF, Sputnik V is one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

The vaccine has been approved in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, the UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San Marino, Ghana and Kyrgyzstan.