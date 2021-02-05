Guyana Drops Plans for Taiwan Office After China Warns Against 'Mistake'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Guyana has backtracked on its agreement with Taiwan to open an office in the Latin American country, the foreign ministry has said after Beijing commented on the "mistake."

On Thursday, Taiwan announced that it had struck a deal to open a representative office in Guyana. The same day, China's foreign ministry expressed hope that the Latin American nation would "correct the error and eliminate the negative effects."

"The Government has not established any diplomatic ties or relations with Taiwan and as a result of the miscommunication of the agreement signed, this agreement has since been terminated," the Guyanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The country also reaffirmed its adherence to the One China policy, stressing that its diplomatic relations with Beijing remain intact.

Taiwan has been governed independently from China since 1949. China views the island as its inalienable part, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with other nations.

Over the past years, several countries, including El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Panama, Kiribati, have severed ties with Taiwan, prompting the latter to accuse Beijing of "luring" the small states into the allegiance switch.