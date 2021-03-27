Guyana Expects to Receive 1st Batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine on Tuesday - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Guyana is expecting to receive the first 200,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine next week, the country's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said.

"The Government would receive 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the WHO's COVAX facility on Monday, and 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia on Tuesday. The Government is also working to secure another 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V from Russia," the government said in a statement on Friday, citing Ali.

The president added that the vaccination of the adult population would start on Wednesday.

"Right now, we are finalising the logistics to bring that 200,000 in. We have established a supply chain. We have established the storage facility. We had meetings with the private sector because we have to bring all the storage capacity together to get this done," Ali said.

Guyana was the 33rd country to approve Sputnik V for emergency use. In the meantime, the Russian vaccine has been approved in over 55 countries, becoming the world's second top vaccine in terms of approvals. According to the prestigious medical magazine Lancet, its efficacy stands at 91.6 percent.