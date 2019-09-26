Guyanese President Sets Next General Election for March 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

Guyanese President David Granger has said that the general election in the country is expected to take place in March 2020

"I am pleased to announce that after discussions with the chairman of the Elections Commission and with my cabinet, the earliest possible date for the holding of general and regional elections will be on Monday, the March 2, 2020," the president said in a video statement.

He added that the chairman of the Elections Commission had previously told him that the agency would be able to organize a valid election in late February 2020.

In December 2018, President Granger lost a vote of confidence, the validity of which was questioned due to procedural issues. In June 2019, the Caribbean Court of Justice, a judicial body of the fifteen-nation Caribbean Community ruled in favor of the no-confidence vote's validity, necessitating a new election within three months, per Guyana's constitution.