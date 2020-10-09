UrduPoint.com
Gym Owners In Paris Protest Against New Restrictions In City In Wake Of COVID-19 Spike

Owners of sport halls have gathered in the French capital of Paris to protest against the fresh restrictive measures implemented by the city's administration amid resurgence of coronavirus pandemic across France, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Owners of sport halls have gathered in the French capital of Paris to protest against the fresh restrictive measures implemented by the city's administration amid resurgence of coronavirus pandemic across France, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

Paris authorities declared maximum coronavirus alert on Tuesday, and ordered closures of bars, swimming pools and gyms for 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. Measures such as the requirement to wear masks in shared spaces and social distancing rules have been in effect since mid-summer.

"A protest by gym bosses against the new sanitary measures is held in #Paris," the Sputnik correspondent wrote on Twitter, posting a video of demonstrators carrying posters saying "Do not touch my gym".

France has been under spike of COVID-19 cases since the end of July, when the daily infection rates started to steadily increase and reached their peak on October 7, when about 19,000 fresh cases were detected. As of Friday, the French authorities have reported nearly 712,000 coronavirus infections and 32,539 related fatalities.

