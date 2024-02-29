Open Menu

Haaland Hits Form As Man City Face Make-or-break Month

Published February 29, 2024

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Erling Haaland's five-goal haul in an FA Cup demolition of Luton sent an ominous warning to Manchester City's Premier League title rivals that the Norwegian is hitting top form in time for a momentous month in the title race.

City's 6-2 romp at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday left them on course to repeat the treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup they won in Haaland's first season at the club last year.

Pep Guardiola's men are sandwiched between Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League, with just two points separating the top three.

But the next few weeks will go a long way towards deciding whether City become the first side ever to win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

Manchester United can be forgiven for feeling mounting trepidation ahead of their trip to the Etihad on Sunday after Haaland hit a hat-trick in a 6-3 demolition when they visited City last season.

The English champions then travel to Liverpool and host Arsenal before March is out. They begin April by welcoming fourth-placed Aston Villa.

