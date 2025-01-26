Haaland sees 'something special' in Man City new boy Marmoush

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Erling Haaland believes his new strike partner Omar Marmoush will be a "fantastic" signing for Manchester City after an impressive debut in the English champions' 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Haaland was the difference maker as City leapfrogged the Blues into fourth in the Premier League despite a nightmare start for another new signing Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Uzbek's error gifted Chelsea the lead inside three minutes through Noni Madueke.

Marmoush had a goal ruled out for offside before Josko Gvardiol levelled for the home side before half-time.

The tactic of hitting Haaland's physical presence with long balls from goalkeeper Ederson then turned the game decisively in the favour of Pep Guardiola's men.

Haaland shrugged off Trevoh Chalobah to chip in his 24th goal of the season before teeing up Phil Foden for City's third.

Marmoush scored 20 goals in 26 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season before making the move to Manchester for a £59 million ($72.

6 million) fee this week.

"I think in the first half you could see he has something special. That is obviously the reason Manchester City bought him," said Haaland.

"It's about giving him confidence. He's going to be a fantastic player for us.

"He had an amazing first half of the season for Eintracht Frankfurt. Hopefully he's going to have the same second half of the season for us."

City face a huge week ahead as they must beat Club Brugge at home on Wednesday to avoid an early exit from the Champions League before travelling to second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League next weekend.

Haaland is hoping they can kick on after a fourth win in five league games.

"When we had the start like we did it is difficult but we played really well and we kept on going and kept on going," added Haaland.

"We kept pushing and second half was the same. In the end it is what we need to do."

