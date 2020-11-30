UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Habitat Of Siberian Tigers In Russia's Primorsky Territory Endangered By Freezing Rain

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Habitat of Siberian Tigers in Russia's Primorsky Territory Endangered by Freezing Rain

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Freezing rain in the south and south-west of Russia's Primorsky Territory has caused some serious damage to the natural habitat of rare Siberian tigers, making it difficult for the endangered species native to the Far East to access food, the Amur Tiger Center said on Monday.

"An unprecedented weather phenomenon for the region over the past 30 years in the form of freezing rain caused serious damage not only to the infrastructure of settlements in the southern and southwestern parts of the region but also to the Taiga ” the home of the Amur tiger and other animals," the watchdog said in a statement.

According to local hunting farms and hunting inspectors, ice precipitation broke trees and froze the soil in the forest, as a result of which animals cannot access food, such as oak, pine and Manchurian nuts.

Experts are now working out an action plan to preserve the animals in the event of a worsening situation, including in the case of poaching. One of the most effective measures for maintaining a stable number of ungulates at times of hunger is seasonal feeding with root crops, silage, hay and mineral additives. As many as 175 tonnes of corn have already been purchased and distributed for this year's winter-spring period.

A winter storm hit Russia's Far East from November 18-20. cars, trees, roads and power lines in the city of Vladivostok were covered with ice. The cable-stayed Russky and Golden bridges in Vladivostok are still closed due to the danger of falling ice pellets. The Primorsky Territory has introduced an emergency.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Russia Vladivostok November Gold Event From

Recent Stories

Asian Chess Federation marks 30th Anniversary

5 minutes ago

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

18 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

20 minutes ago

PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanal ..

13 minutes ago

Africa registers 225 new deaths from corona-virus ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.