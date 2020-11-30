VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Freezing rain in the south and south-west of Russia's Primorsky Territory has caused some serious damage to the natural habitat of rare Siberian tigers, making it difficult for the endangered species native to the Far East to access food, the Amur Tiger Center said on Monday.

"An unprecedented weather phenomenon for the region over the past 30 years in the form of freezing rain caused serious damage not only to the infrastructure of settlements in the southern and southwestern parts of the region but also to the Taiga ” the home of the Amur tiger and other animals," the watchdog said in a statement.

According to local hunting farms and hunting inspectors, ice precipitation broke trees and froze the soil in the forest, as a result of which animals cannot access food, such as oak, pine and Manchurian nuts.

Experts are now working out an action plan to preserve the animals in the event of a worsening situation, including in the case of poaching. One of the most effective measures for maintaining a stable number of ungulates at times of hunger is seasonal feeding with root crops, silage, hay and mineral additives. As many as 175 tonnes of corn have already been purchased and distributed for this year's winter-spring period.

A winter storm hit Russia's Far East from November 18-20. cars, trees, roads and power lines in the city of Vladivostok were covered with ice. The cable-stayed Russky and Golden bridges in Vladivostok are still closed due to the danger of falling ice pellets. The Primorsky Territory has introduced an emergency.