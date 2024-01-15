Hack Scores Season's Fastest Bundesliga Goal As Moenchengladbach Sink Stuttgart
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A brace from Borussia Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack, including the fastest goal of the Bundesliga season, took the home side to a 3-1 win over high-flying Stuttgart on Sunday.
Hack scored his first goal in Gladbach colours after just 21 seconds, latching onto a pass from Rocco Reitz and blasting across the face of goal for the opener.
The goal whetted Hack's appetite and the winger doubled his tally shortly after, taking advantage of a mistake from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alex Nuebel to lash in his second and stun the visitors.
Stuttgart, unexpectedly sitting in third place this season after narrowly avoiding relegation last campaign, struggled up front without striker Serhou Guirassy, who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Guinea.
Josha Vagnoman scored a classy goal in the second half to reduce the deficit but Gladbach struck the killer blow in injury time, Jordan Siebatcheu scoring on the counter to seal the win.
Gladbach's win took them up a congested middle of the table to 10th spot.
Stuttgart stay third despite the loss. Three of their five losses this season have come without star striker Guirassy, who has 17 goals from 14 games.
Earlier on Sunday, a long-range strike from Niklas Stark in the third minute of injury time snatched a point for Werder Bremen in a 1-1 draw at Bochum.
Bochum looked on course for just their fourth win of the season after Patrick Osterhage produced a dipping stunner midway through the second half.
With both teams hovering dangerously close to the relegation places at the season's half-way point, Bochum looked on course to grab three points and land a significant blow.
Stark had other ideas, unleashing a speculative shot from well outside the box, which took a heavy deflection off Osterhage, before bouncing in off the crossbar.
"Luckily it went in," Stark told DAZN.
The goal sparked Bremen into life, the visitors pushing for a winner in the final seconds as the clock wound down.
"The fact we scored the equaliser so late speaks for our team spirit," said Bremen manager Ole Werner.
The draw means Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their past four matches.
"It hurts like hell," Bochum midfielder Kevin Stoeger told DAZN.
Both sides have 17 points, with Bremen ahead on goal difference.
Recent Stories
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
More Stories From World
-
Osimhen scores as Nigeria held by Equatorial Guinea17 minutes ago
-
Lazio eye Italy's top four after beating Lecce and rivals slip17 minutes ago
-
Fleetwood denies McIlroy in Dubai Invitational57 minutes ago
-
Under-par Djokovic takes first step towards Grand Slam history57 minutes ago
-
More than 21 miners killed in Tanzania landslide57 minutes ago
-
Mathews shines as Sri Lanka pull off last ball win against Zimbabwe1 hour ago
-
Mathews shines as Sri Lanka pull off last ball win against Zimbabwe2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Jaiswal, Dube help India crush Afghanistan to clinch T20 series2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 hours ago